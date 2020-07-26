East China's Anhui declares flood emergency in 12 cities

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-25 23:37:19|Editor: huaxia

HEFEI, July 25 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province on Saturday announced that 12 cities in the province had entered the emergency period of flood control from noon as continuous downpours have wreaked havoc across vast stretches of the country.

The 12 cities on the banks of the Yangtze River, Huaihe River and Chaohu Lake include Hefei, Bengbu and Wuhu, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Currently, the main courses of the Yangtze River and Huaihe River in Anhui have been flowing above warning levels, and the water level of Chaohu Lake is at its highest in history, the headquarters said.

Areas south of the Huaihe River in Anhui are forecast to experience spells of rain before Monday. Enditem