Earthquake rescue, relief drill carried out in SW China

CHENGDU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's armed police forces carried out a three-day rescue and relief drill in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, which ended on Thursday.

The drill, with a focus on earthquake emergency rescue, was aimed at testing and enhancing the forces' ability to conduct joint rescue and relief.

Forces in multiple fields including transport, helicopters, chemical defense and healthcare were involved in the integrated drill.

They completed 16 key tasks, such as repairing and constructing damaged bridges or tunnels, disposing of hazardous chemical substances and setting up temporary settlements.

Over 50 types of rescue equipment were used in the drill, which has greatly improved work efficiency, said Xiao Weibin, a participating military officer.

The drill also aimed to form a joint rescue and relief mechanism featuring smooth coordination and effective integration of professional rescue forces.