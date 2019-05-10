10 May 2019

Earthquake rescue, relief drill carried out in SW China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 09 May 2019 View Original

CHENGDU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's armed police forces carried out a three-day rescue and relief drill in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, which ended on Thursday.

The drill, with a focus on earthquake emergency rescue, was aimed at testing and enhancing the forces' ability to conduct joint rescue and relief.

Forces in multiple fields including transport, helicopters, chemical defense and healthcare were involved in the integrated drill.

They completed 16 key tasks, such as repairing and constructing damaged bridges or tunnels, disposing of hazardous chemical substances and setting up temporary settlements.

Over 50 types of rescue equipment were used in the drill, which has greatly improved work efficiency, said Xiao Weibin, a participating military officer.

The drill also aimed to form a joint rescue and relief mechanism featuring smooth coordination and effective integration of professional rescue forces.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.