Drought in Yunnan to damage crop yield

Editor: Mu Xuequan

KUNMING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Persistent drought in southwest China's Yunnan Province has affected about 1.04 million hectares of crops this year, the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs said Tuesday.

Yunnan has seen about 358,067 hectares of crops seriously damaged, and the severe drought has killed 166,67 hectares of crops.

The province has seen less precipitation and higher temperature since spring due to global warming and El Nino, said the province's meteorological department.

The drought is ongoing and estimated to cause more damage.