Drought affects over 700,000 hectares of crops in SW China

Editor: Liangyu

KUNMING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A severe and persistent drought has left about 737,333 hectares of crops affected in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs said Wednesday.

A total of 232,353 hectares of crops were damaged and 13,020 hectares were completely destroyed, according to the department.

The province has seen less amount of precipitation and higher temperature since spring.

Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, the cities of Pu'er and Yuxi have issued a red alert for high temperatures successively in recent days. Schools in Xishuangbanna even suspended classes due to the severe hot weather.

To fight the drought, fire rescue teams in the province have dispatched 176 fire trucks to send water to farmland. The damage caused by drought to 685.5 hectares of crops has been eased.

They also provided 5,643 tonnes of water to help nearly 30,000 people have access to drinking water.