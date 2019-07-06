06 Jul 2019

Drought affects nearly 800,000 hectares of crops in north China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original

Source: Xinhua | 2019-07-05 16:27:13 | Editor: mingmei

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A severe drought has left about 793,333 hectares of crops affected in northern China's Hebei Province, the provincial department of water resources said Friday.

According to the department, 15,700 people have difficulties accessing drinking water, while 3,000 domestic animals are also facing a water shortage.

The province has seen less rainfall since June, with average precipitation standing at 37 mm, about 55 percent lower than the same period in previous years.

To fight the drought, Hebei will carry out drought-resistant projects such as building pools, water cellars and pumping wells. It will also mobilize the public to transport water to guarantee basic living needs of the affected people and livestock and ensure water supply for the industrial and agricultural use in the province.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.