Drought affects nearly 800,000 hectares of crops in north China

Source: Xinhua | 2019-07-05 16:27:13 | Editor: mingmei

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A severe drought has left about 793,333 hectares of crops affected in northern China's Hebei Province, the provincial department of water resources said Friday.

According to the department, 15,700 people have difficulties accessing drinking water, while 3,000 domestic animals are also facing a water shortage.

The province has seen less rainfall since June, with average precipitation standing at 37 mm, about 55 percent lower than the same period in previous years.

To fight the drought, Hebei will carry out drought-resistant projects such as building pools, water cellars and pumping wells. It will also mobilize the public to transport water to guarantee basic living needs of the affected people and livestock and ensure water supply for the industrial and agricultural use in the province.