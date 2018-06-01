01 Jun 2018

Downpours cause damage in China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original

Editor: Li Xia

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpours have caused damage in several parts of China.

In south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, three people were killed by lightning, local authorities said Thursday.

Heavy rain since Sunday caused flooding in Hezhou and Baise cities, according to the regional department of civil affairs.

The downpours are forecast to continue, local meteorological authorities said.

In the central province of Hunan, 52 houses collapsed, and more than 5,000 hectares of crops were damaged, due to heavy rain since Wednesday.

In the southwestern province of Guizhou, flooding has blocked traffic and inundated houses and crop fields.

In Wanshan District of Tongren City houses are flooded and residents evacuated. Local meteorological authorities said the rain will continue until Friday.

