Death toll rises to eight in China flood, mudflow

MALIPO, Yunnan Province, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a flood and a mudflow that hit southwest China's Yunnan Province has risen to eight, with the bodies of three victims recovered on Wednesday, according to the local rescue headquarters.

The rain-triggered disasters that happened in Mengdong Township, Malipo County, on Sunday have also left seven others injured, the headquarters said.

Fifteen people were previously reported missing in the disasters. On Wednesday, one more missing case was reported.

Local police are working to identify the new victims to find out whether they are part of the missing persons list.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the disasters had affected the lives of 52,000 residents, damaging over 4,200 households and 1,800 hectares of farmland, according to Liu Yang, the county's Party chief.

The search for the missing people continues.