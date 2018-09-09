09 Sep 2018

Death toll rises to eight in China flood, mudflow

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 05 Sep 2018 View Original

Editor: ZX

MALIPO, Yunnan Province, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a flood and a mudflow that hit southwest China's Yunnan Province has risen to eight, with the bodies of three victims recovered on Wednesday, according to the local rescue headquarters.

The rain-triggered disasters that happened in Mengdong Township, Malipo County, on Sunday have also left seven others injured, the headquarters said.

Fifteen people were previously reported missing in the disasters. On Wednesday, one more missing case was reported.

Local police are working to identify the new victims to find out whether they are part of the missing persons list.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the disasters had affected the lives of 52,000 residents, damaging over 4,200 households and 1,800 hectares of farmland, according to Liu Yang, the county's Party chief.

The search for the missing people continues.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.