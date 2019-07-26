Death toll rises to 15 in SW China landslide

Source: Xinhua| 2019-07-25 11:03:50| Editor: ZX

GUIYANG, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The death toll has risen to 15 after a landslide hit southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Thursday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 15 people had been found dead, another 11 were rescued, and an estimated 30 remained missing.

At about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, a landslide lashed a village in Shuicheng County of the city of Liupanshui, burying 21 houses. More than 50 people were living in the affected area when the landslide struck, according to rescuers.

The 11 rescued are receiving treatment at hospitals. Rescue work is still underway.

"I heard a rumbling when the slide struck, and my house collapsed not long after I ran out of it," said Mao Changshun, a villager who was under treatment for two broken ribs and head injuries.

"Family is my hope, and I'm holding on," Mao said, insisting on walking by himself outside the ward.

Rescuers are also plodding through the mud, searching for any possible sign of life. Personnel from medical, emergency, transportation and other departments are holding their positions in the site.

"Rescue forces will never give up hope and will spare no effort in their search and rescue work," said Lei Bangyuan with the emergency rescue team.

As of Wednesday night, more than 20 large-scale excavators and over 100 rescue vehicles have been sent to the site. Rescuers also set up more than 100 tents to help with the rescue work. Relief goods including food and medicine have been sent to the site.

A state-level emergency medical team called up by the National Health Commission has arrived at the site, with three leading medical experts from Beijing helping local doctors treat the injured.

A 30-million-yuan (about 4.35 million U.S. dollars) disaster relief fund has been allocated by the ministries of finance and emergency management and will be used to support the search, rescue and relocation of victims, as well as other disaster relief work.