Czech Republic sent material aid to China to fight the coronavirus

The Czech Republic sent material aid to China to help fight the coronavirus on Thursday, 13 February 2020. More than four tons of medical supplies are en route from the National Humanitarian Aid Base in Zbiroh to Vienna. From there it will be loaded onto a charter aircraft, which will fly directly to Wuhan on Monday, 17 February 2020.

"I am very glad that the Czech Republic is able to offer rapid financial as well as material assistance and that Czech know-how, which is second to none in this area, is being applied," said Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček. "The material aid that is now on its way to Vienna and then to Wuhan consists of products that were readily available and did not have to wait weeks to be delivered or produced."

The material aid worth CZK 3.3m includes respirators, respiratory masks, protective surgical clothing, gloves and masks, as well as disinfectants. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared the shipment in cooperation with Czech manufacturers (Batist, Clinitex, Dina-Hitex, Medica Filter and Nanologix) and in effective coordination with the Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Medical Devices (AVDZP).

Once it reaches Vienna the protective equipment will be loaded onto a charter aircraft, which will also transport aid provided by Austria, Hungary and Slovenia. A flight co-financed by the European Commission will deliver the aid directly to Wuhan, where it will be received by the Hubei Charity Federation for direct use in local hospitals.

"I would like to thank the Ministry of the Interior and the Czech manufacturers of medical devices for their excellent and fast cooperation," Petříček said. "It is in the interest of the Czech Republic to stop the spread of the coronavirus and it is our duty to help those who ask for help."

The second part of the Czech aid consists of a financial contribution of CZK 6m for a support programme for China as well as other countries affected and threatened by the virus. The programme announced by the World Health Organization also includes research and development into the search for treatment options and disease prevention.