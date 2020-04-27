China + 16 more
COVID-19 Global Health Emergency Response - Asia-Pacific Region Situation Report (April 24, 2020)
Key Concerns
We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children.
Secondary effects of the crisis on children are putting at least 30 million children’s lives at risk, but there are things we can do now to help ease the risks.
Children will need special support now – including psychosocial – to reduce anxiety and stress during and after this crisis.