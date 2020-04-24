China + 16 more

COVID-19 Global Health Emergency Response - Asia-Pacific Region Situation Report (April 21, 2020)

RESPONSE PLAN SECTOR PRIORITIES

  • Promote community health messaging

  • Provide basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectants to children, communities, health workers and other government frontline departments

  • Provide medical equipment, PPE and disinfectant kits to health facilities

  • Support isolation or quarantine space, including the provision of tents to health facilities

  • Support community monitoring and referrals of suspected cases to health facilities

  • Build capacity and support for community health workers

  • Promote WASH messaging and preventive behaviour

  • Provide handwashing materials and hygiene/sanitation kits

  • Provide, rehabilitate and maintain WASH facilities in households, communities, schools, camps facilities, distribution points (handwashing, latrines, drinking water, etc.)

  • Provide Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) support to children, caretakers, and community, including training for school teachers, social workers, and governments

  • Disseminate Child Protection (CP) messaging and resources, such as positive parenting materials to caretakers

  • Organise other Child Protection programmes including awareness-raising, CP monitoring, interventions and follow-up in coordination with CP/social workers

  • Support children and families with registration and care protocols to prevent separation and stigma of child and caregiver during treatment and isolation

  • Provide food packages (food ration, hot meals, etc.) for households, schools, and communities

  • Provide care packages for children and families in lockdown or isolation

  • Provide multi-purpose cash to ensure access to livelihood and other necessities

  • Implement other cash and voucher programmes for early recovery

  • Support children, families and schools on remote education, such as virtual learning platform, home learning materials/activity packs

  • Provide sanitisation and disinfectant materials for schools/care centres

