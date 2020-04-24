COVID-19 Global Health Emergency Response - Asia-Pacific Region Situation Report (April 21, 2020)

RESPONSE PLAN SECTOR PRIORITIES

Promote community health messaging

Provide basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectants to children, communities, health workers and other government frontline departments

Provide medical equipment, PPE and disinfectant kits to health facilities

Support isolation or quarantine space, including the provision of tents to health facilities

Support community monitoring and referrals of suspected cases to health facilities

Build capacity and support for community health workers

Promote WASH messaging and preventive behaviour

Provide handwashing materials and hygiene/sanitation kits

Provide, rehabilitate and maintain WASH facilities in households, communities, schools, camps facilities, distribution points (handwashing, latrines, drinking water, etc.)

Provide Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) support to children, caretakers, and community, including training for school teachers, social workers, and governments

Disseminate Child Protection (CP) messaging and resources, such as positive parenting materials to caretakers

Organise other Child Protection programmes including awareness-raising, CP monitoring, interventions and follow-up in coordination with CP/social workers

Support children and families with registration and care protocols to prevent separation and stigma of child and caregiver during treatment and isolation

Provide food packages (food ration, hot meals, etc.) for households, schools, and communities

Provide care packages for children and families in lockdown or isolation

Provide multi-purpose cash to ensure access to livelihood and other necessities

Implement other cash and voucher programmes for early recovery

Support children, families and schools on remote education, such as virtual learning platform, home learning materials/activity packs