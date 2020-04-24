China + 16 more
COVID-19 Global Health Emergency Response - Asia-Pacific Region Situation Report (April 21, 2020)
Attachments
RESPONSE PLAN SECTOR PRIORITIES
Promote community health messaging
Provide basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and disinfectants to children, communities, health workers and other government frontline departments
Provide medical equipment, PPE and disinfectant kits to health facilities
Support isolation or quarantine space, including the provision of tents to health facilities
Support community monitoring and referrals of suspected cases to health facilities
Build capacity and support for community health workers
Promote WASH messaging and preventive behaviour
Provide handwashing materials and hygiene/sanitation kits
Provide, rehabilitate and maintain WASH facilities in households, communities, schools, camps facilities, distribution points (handwashing, latrines, drinking water, etc.)
Provide Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) support to children, caretakers, and community, including training for school teachers, social workers, and governments
Disseminate Child Protection (CP) messaging and resources, such as positive parenting materials to caretakers
Organise other Child Protection programmes including awareness-raising, CP monitoring, interventions and follow-up in coordination with CP/social workers
Support children and families with registration and care protocols to prevent separation and stigma of child and caregiver during treatment and isolation
Provide food packages (food ration, hot meals, etc.) for households, schools, and communities
Provide care packages for children and families in lockdown or isolation
Provide multi-purpose cash to ensure access to livelihood and other necessities
Implement other cash and voucher programmes for early recovery
Support children, families and schools on remote education, such as virtual learning platform, home learning materials/activity packs
Provide sanitisation and disinfectant materials for schools/care centres