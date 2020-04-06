COVID-19 Global Health Emergency Response - Asia-Pacific Region Situation Report #8 (4 April 2020)

Key Messages

As a multi-mandated, child-focused organisation, World Vision has serious concerns about the immediate and long-term impact COVID-19 and ongoing response measures may have on the health and well-being of children, especially those most vulnerable, in both stable and fragile or conflict-affected contexts.

We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children. World Vision calls on governments, the UN and the international community to scale-up the global COVID-19 prevention and response measures for children and their families by strengthening health systems, maintaining essential health service delivery, equipping front-line health workers, engaging and communicating effectively with communities including children, and providing critical child protection interventions and psychosocial support.

IMPACT ON PROGRAMMES

Non-COVID-19 related regular programming across Asia Pacific is experiencing some delays as a result of the crises. We are monitoring the impact and will have a comprehensive update in the next report.