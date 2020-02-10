Coronavirus – Situation update (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 February 2020)

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of 10 February, there are 40,553 laboratory-confirmed cases of Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), 40,216 in China and 39 in Europe.

The number of fatalities has increased to 910, with 909 deaths in China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is organising a global forum on research and innovation and has launched an appeal for $675 million to boost international measures to counter the outbreak. WHO’s assessment of the risk remains very high in China, high at the regional level and high at global level.