Coronavirus – Situation update (DG ECHO, WHO, ECDC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 February 2020)

According to ECDC as of 6 February, there are 28,284 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 28,057 confirmed in China. 565 people have now died after contracting the virus. To date, cases have been reported in 25 countries worldwide, including in 9 countries in Europe. A first case has been reported in Belgium.

25 cases are confirmed in Thailand and 133 in The Philippines, including 3 new cases. No additional cases have been reported in Nepal.

According to WHO on 5 February, the risk assessment of for the outbreak is very high in China and high at regional and global level.

DG ECHO’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the situation in close collaboration with other EU services.