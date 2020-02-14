Coronavirus Response: Latest Shipment of Protective Gear Bound for Hospitals in China

The latest cache of requested supplies is en route to Wenzhou Hospital.

By Lara Cooper

The eighth shipment of protective gear, bound for health workers in China battling coronavirus, departed Direct Relief’s warehouse Thursday. More than 30,000 pounds of protective gear has been shipped to frontline health workers since the beginning of the outbreak.

Thursday’s shipment is bound for Wenzhou Central Hospital in Wenzhou, China, where doctors and other health workers requested protective equipment as they treat patients.

More than 60,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across two dozen countries as a result of the outbreak, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency. More than 1,300 deaths have been reported, most of which have occurred in China.

Including Thursday’s shipment, nearly 800,000 masks — which include both N95 and surgical masks — and more than 400,000 gloves, and numerous coveralls, face shields, and shoe covers, have been shipped as part of the organization’s coronavirus response.

Previous shipments have departed for hospitals near the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province, including Xiaogan Central Hospital, Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, and Hangzhou Central Hospital in Huanggang. Transportation for each of the shipments has been provided free of charge by FedEx.

Direct Relief has prioritized protective gear for health workers at the center of the outbreak, but has also shipped masks and protective equipment to U.S. health centers in counties with confirmed coronavirus cases.