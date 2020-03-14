China + 136 more
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 54 (14 March 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
13 new countries/territories/areas have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The Director-General said yesterday that Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. Many countries are now acting on the eight pillars of WHO’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. For more details, please see here.
WHO published guidance on ‘Clinical management of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) when COVID-19 disease is suspected’ on 13 March. The document provides clinicians with updated interim guidance on timely, effective, and safe supportive management of patients with suspected and confirmed COVID-19. For more details, please see here.