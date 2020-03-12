Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 52 (12 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Four new countries/territories/areas (French Polynesia, Turkey, Honduras and Côte d’Ivoire) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The Clinical Unit continues to convene clinicians around the globe, twice weekly by teleconference (COVID-19 Clinical Network) to share knowledge and experiences from clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients and highlight operational challenges and technical questions. For more details, please see ‘subject in focus’.

• At the Member States information session held today, WHO Director-General reiterated that countries should not give up on stopping the outbreak now that WHO has characterized it as a pandemic. A shift from containment to mitigation would be wrong and dangerous. This is a controllable pandemic.

For detailed information, please see here.

• On 11 March, ICAO and WHO issued a joint statement to reminding all stakeholders of the importance of existing regulations and guidance. For more information, please see here.