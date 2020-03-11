Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 51 (11 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO Director-General in his regular media briefing today stated that WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. WHO therefore have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. For detailed information, please see here.

Four new countries/territories/areas (Bolivia [Plurinational State of], Jamaica, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of the Congo) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 virus infects people of all ages. However, evidence to date suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease. These are older people; and those with underlying medical conditions. WHO emphasizes that all must protect themselves from COVID-19 in order to protect others. For more information, please see ‘subject in focus’.