Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 50 (10 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 5 new countries/territories/areas (Brunei Darussalam, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• As of 9 March 2020, a total of 45 States Parties informed WHO of additional health measures they implemented in relation to COVID-19 and provided the public health rationale for these measures. WHO reiterates that measures that restrict the movement of people during this outbreak should be proportionate to the public health risk, short in duration and reviewed regularly as more information about the virus, the disease epidemiology and clinical characteristics becomes available. For more information, please see ‘subject in focus’.

• WHO Director- General in his regular media briefing on 9 March stated that the threat of a pandemic has become very real; however, this would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled. For details, please see here.