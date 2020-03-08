Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 48 (8 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 8 new countries/territories/areas (Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Faroe Islands, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, and Republic of Moldova) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• Over 100 countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID19.

• WHO has issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives. WHO is urging all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems; increasing capacity to detect and care for patients; ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel; and developing life-saving medical interventions.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS total and new cases in last 24 hours

Globally 105 586 confirmed (3656 new)

China 80 859 confirmed (46 new)

3100 deaths (27 new) Outside of China

24 727 confirmed (3610 new)

484 deaths (71 new)

101 Countries/territories/ areas (8 new)