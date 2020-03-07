Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 47 (7 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• 5 new countries/territories/areas (Colombia, Holy See, Peru, Serbia, and Togo) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• The global number of reported cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.

• OpenWHO has reached 161, 000 learners in COVID-19 courses. The introductory course on COVID-19 has been partially or fully translated into 17 national languages. For more information, and to enroll in these free courses, please visit OpenWHO’s COVID-19 channel.