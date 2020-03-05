Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 45 (5 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Five new countries/territories/areas (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Hungary, Slovenia, and occupied Palestinian territory) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• In anticipation for an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the SouthEast Asia Region is preparing to roll out rapid response activities by engaging with communities, procuring personal protective equipment (PPE), and ensuring laboratories have the capacity to test for COVID-19 or ship samples to global referral laboratories. More information can be found here.

• The WHO Director-General emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive approach to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Educating the population, expanding surveillance, caring for patients, and strengthening preparedness systems are key to interrupting transmission. The WHO Director-General’s remarks can be found here.

• WHO’s initiative called the WHO Network for Information in Epidemics (EPIWIN) leverages all communications platforms to amplify evidence-based information. EPI-WIN has identified trusted sources and engaged with these “trust chains”. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.