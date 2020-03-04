China + 80 more
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 44 (4 March 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Four new Member States (Argentina, Chile, Poland and Ukraine) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The WHO Prequalification Team announced that the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is now open to candidate in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) laboratory tests to detect COVID-19 virus. The EUL procedure is developed to expedite the availability of IVDs needed in public health emergency situations. Manufacturers are invited to submit an Expression of Interest. Further information can be found here.
Disruptions to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) are leaving healthcare workers ill-equipped to care for patients. WHO is working with governments, industry and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. More information can be found here.
The COVID-19 Operational Planning Guidelines and COVID-19 Partners Platform to support country preparedness and response course in English has been added to OpenWHO. Please see all COVID-19 courses on OpenWHO here.