Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 44 (4 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Four new Member States (Argentina, Chile, Poland and Ukraine) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO Prequalification Team announced that the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is now open to candidate in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) laboratory tests to detect COVID-19 virus. The EUL procedure is developed to expedite the availability of IVDs needed in public health emergency situations. Manufacturers are invited to submit an Expression of Interest. Further information can be found here.