Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 43 (3 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Eight new Member States (Andorra, Jordan, Latvia, Morocco, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Tunisia) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The increase of COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region is of great concern. The WHO Regional Director of the Eastern Mediterranean region reiterated the need to enhance surveillance and response activities, and share critical information, as being essential to containing the outbreak and strengthening health systems. More information can be found here.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is implementing a comprehensive plan to support country preparedness and containment efforts for COVID-19. Barbados was one of the first Caribbean countries to acquire test kits and reagents for COVID-19 detection, and receive training on how to use them. More information can be found here.