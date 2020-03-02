Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 42 (2 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Six new Member States (Armenia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Iceland, and Indonesia) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• A team of WHO experts has arrived in Tehran, Iran to support the COVID-19 response. The objectives are to identify transmission dynamics and at-risk populations, and provide technical guidance. Further information can be found here.

• Containment remains the top priority for all countries. Management for COVID-19 globally, however, is not a one-size-fits-all approach and must be tailored to the transmission scenario a country faces. Early robust measures are key to saving lives and halting transmission, notes the WHO Director- General. More information can be found here.

• WHO’s Operations Supply and Logistics team are working across numerous areas to support the COVID-19 response. Activities include working to establish a Supply Chain Coordination Cell and providing a technical briefing for G20 members on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market situation. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.