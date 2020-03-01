Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 41 (1 March 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Five new Member States (Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ireland, Monaco and Qatar) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• Working with clinicians is crucial to understanding the clinical presentation, natural history and treatment interventions for COVID-19. WHO has published interim clinical guidance, clinical training materials and has launched a global clinical data platform to gather data and improve care for COVID-19 patients.

This information is critical to inform the public health response. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.

• The number of confirmed cases in Hubei province, China, has increased for two successive days after a period of decline. WHO is monitoring the situation and working to understand its possible significance.

• WHO has published updated recommendations for international traffic in relation to COVID-19 outbreak. They can be found here.