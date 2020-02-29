Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 40 (29 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Two new Member States (Mexico and San Marino) reported cases of COVID19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO has published the Rational use of personal protective equipment for COVID-19. This document summarizes WHO recommendations for the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in health care and community settings, including the handling of cargo. More information on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities can be found in the Subject in Focus.