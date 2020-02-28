Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 39 (28 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Five new Member States (Belarus, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Nigeria) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO has increased the assessment of the risk of spread and risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at the global level. More information can be found here.

• The WHO-China Joint Mission, which was conducted from 16 through 24 February, has published its findings. The full report can be found here.

• WHO has updated the guidance on Global Surveillance for human infection with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This document includes revised surveillance case definitions for COVID-19. It is also accompanied by a revised Case Reporting Form, line listing template, and data dictionary.

• Table 2 in this Situation Report, “Countries, territories or areas outside China with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths”, has been simplified and now includes transmission classification. See Table 2 footnotes for additional information.

• As of 27 February, there are 36 117 (26 403 in Hubei and 15 826 in Wuhan) cases who have recovered from COVID-19 in China.

• Under the International Health Regulations (2005), States Parties implementing additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic shall notify WHO of the public health rationale of those measures within 48 hours of their implementation. As of 27 February, 41 States Parties are officially reporting additional health measures. More information can be found in the Subject in Focus.