Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 38 (27 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Nine new Member States (Brazil, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Norway, Pakistan, Romania, and North Macedonia) reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO and the World Tourism Organization released a joint statement regarding responsibility and coordination on tourism and COVID-19. For more information, please visit this webpage.

• OpenWHO, a web-based learning platform, has launched the free online courses Introduction to Emerging Respiratory Viruses, Including Novel Coronovirus, in Portuguese and Health and Safety Briefing for Respiratory Diseases – ePROTECT in French today.

• WHO is utilizing an international network of expert laboratories to provide support in the detection of the COVID-19 virus globally. For more information, please see the Subject in Focus below.