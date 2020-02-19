19 Feb 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 30 (19 February 2020)

from World Health Organization
HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO is working with an international network of statisticians and mathematical modelers to estimate key epidemiologic parameters of COVID-19, such as the incubation period (the time between infection and symptom onset), case fatality ratio (CFR, the proportion of cases that die), and the serial interval (the time between symptom onset of a primary and secondary case). Reports of current analyses that have estimated these parameters are provided in this Situation Report as a summary of currently available evidence. These values should be considered preliminary and parameters will likely be updated as more information becomes available. Modelling can support decision-making but needs to be combined with rigorous data collection and a comprehensive analysis of the situation. Please see the Subject in Focus section for more information.

• Several online courses related to COVID-19 have been added to the OpenWHO platform:

o A general introduction to emerging respiratory viruses, including novel coronaviruses (available in French, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish as well).

o Critical Care of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections

o Health and safety briefing for respiratory diseases - ePROTECT

