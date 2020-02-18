Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 29 (18 February 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
WHO Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) continues to gather and assess the needs of Member States for critical items such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). On 14 February, OSL started the dispatch of laboratory COVID-19 testing kits for 56 countries. As of 17 February, 37 shipments have been dispatched to 34 countries and three regional offices.
Health care workers are on the front line of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak. WHO has developed guidance on the Rights, Roles and Responsibilities Of Health Workers, Including Key Considerations For Occupational Safety And Health.