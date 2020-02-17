17 Feb 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 28 (17 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• From today, WHO will be reporting all confirmed cases, including both laboratory-confirmed as previously reported, and those reported as clinically diagnosed (currently only applicable to Hubei province, China). From 13 February through 16 February, we reported only laboratory confirmed cases for Hubei province as mentioned in the situation report published on 13 February. The change in reporting is now shown in the figures. This accounts for the apparent large increase in cases compared to prior situation reports.

• Based on the evidence currently available about COVID-19, WHO has developed guidance documents for managing public health events at Points of Entry and mass gatherings. These are posted on WHO COVID-19 Points of Entry and Mass Gatherings website. See Technical Focus for more details.

• WHO Eastern Mediterranean office has updated information on COVID-19 cases. For more information please see here.

