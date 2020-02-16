Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 27 (16 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• A third death of a COVID-19 patient has been reported outside of China. This individual was a tourist from China visiting France.

• Studies to assess the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of COVID-19 cases in different settings are therefore critical to furthering our understanding of this virus and associated disease. Several early investigation master protocols or master forms are available for countries to use. More information can be found here.