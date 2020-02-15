Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 26 (15 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Egypt reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. This is the second country in the WHO EMRO region to confirm a case, and the first reported case from the African continent. WHO was informed by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population. More information (in Arabic) can be found in a joint media statement from the Ministry and WHO.

• In a speech to the Munich Security Conference, the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak situation that WHO finds encouraging, and areas of concern. Details can be found here.

• WHO regional offices continue to support countries with their COVID-19 readiness efforts. More information can be found about the efforts in each of the regions here: Africa; Americas; South-East Asia; Europe; Eastern Mediterranean; and Western Pacific.