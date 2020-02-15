15 Feb 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): Situation Report - 26 (15 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 15 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (918.58 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Egypt reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. This is the second country in the WHO EMRO region to confirm a case, and the first reported case from the African continent. WHO was informed by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population. More information (in Arabic) can be found in a joint media statement from the Ministry and WHO.

• In a speech to the Munich Security Conference, the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak situation that WHO finds encouraging, and areas of concern. Details can be found here.

• WHO regional offices continue to support countries with their COVID-19 readiness efforts. More information can be found about the efforts in each of the regions here: Africa; Americas; South-East Asia; Europe; Eastern Mediterranean; and Western Pacific.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.