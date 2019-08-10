CMA upgraded to level two emergency response to address the impacts brought by Typhoon Lekima

Source:China Meteorological Administration

The National Meteorological Center issued red warning of typhoon on August 9. In order to address the impacts brought by Typhoon Lekima, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) upgraded to level two emergency response at 8:30 a.m. on August 9. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Shandong and Fujian are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities. (Aug.9)