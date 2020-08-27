CMA updated to level-two emergency response to address the impacts incurred by typhoon Bavi

The National Meteorological Center released red warning of typhoon at 6:00 p.m. on August 26. In order to address the impacts brought by typhoon Bavi, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level two emergency response at 6:00 p.m. on August 26. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities. (Aug.26)