CMA launched level three emergency response to address the upcoming typhoon Bailu

The National Meteorological Center issued yellow warning of typhoon on August 23. In order to address the impacts brought by Typhoon Bailu, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level three emergency response at 2:30 p.m. on August 23. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi and Fujian are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities. (Aug.23)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao