13 Feb 2020

CMA launched level three emergency response to address the impacts of wide scale strong cold wave

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original

Source:China Meteorological Administration

The National Meteorological Center issued yellow warning of cold wave and blue warning of snowstorm on February 13. In order to address impacts of wide scale strong cold wave, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level three emergency response at 8:30 a.m. on February 13. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Ningxia, Jiangsu, Shandong, and Liaoning are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities.

Affected by the cold air, from the night of February 13 to 16, central-eastern China will experience temperature slump of 8-10℃. the temperature slide will reach 12-14℃ in eastern Jilin, western Inner Mongolia, eastern Northwest China, southern North China, eastern Jianghan Region, western Jianghuai Region, and northern South China, from February 14, the lowest temperature 0℃ will move southward from North China. Eastern and southern coastal regions will be shrouded by scale 6-8 and scale 9 gust(Feb.13)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao

