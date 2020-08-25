CMA launched level-three emergency response to address the impacts incurred by typhoon Bavi

The National Meteorological Center continued to release yellow warning of typhoon on the morning of August 25. In order to address the impacts brought by typhoon Bavi, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level three emergency response at 8:30 a.m. on August 25. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities. (Aug.25)