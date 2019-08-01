01 Aug 2019

CMA launched level four emergency response to address Typhoon Wipha

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

1-07-2019 Source:China Meteorological Administration

The National Meteorological Center continued to issue blue warning of typhoon on July 31. In order to address the impacts of Typhoon Wipha, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level four emergency response at 3:00 p.m. on July 31. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Guangxi, Guangdong, and Hainan are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities.The National Meteorological Center continued to release blue warning of typhoon at 10:00 a.m. on July 31. (July.31)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao

