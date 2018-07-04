04 Jul 2018

CMA launched level four emergency response to address severe rainstorm of eastern China

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 04 Jul 2018 View Original

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issued yellow warning of rainstorm at 6:00 a.m. on July 4. At 10:00 a.m., China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level four emergency response to rainstorm. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hubei and Chongqing are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities

NMC continues to issue issued yellow warning at 10:00 a.m.. From July 4 to 5, there will be heavy to rainstorm in eastern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Shaanxi, southwestern Shanxi, central-southern and northwestern Henan, Hubei, central-northern Anhui, Jiangsu, northern Hunan and northern Guizhou. Extreme rainstorm with 100-180 precipitation will hit northern Chongqing, central Hubei, southern Henan, northern Anhui and central Jiangsu. In addition, northwestern Yunnan, southeastern Tibet, northeastern Inner Mongolia and southeastern Heilongjiang will experience heavy rain and severe convective weather. (July 4)

Editor Hao Jing

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.