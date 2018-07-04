CMA launched level four emergency response to address severe rainstorm of eastern China

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issued yellow warning of rainstorm at 6:00 a.m. on July 4. At 10:00 a.m., China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level four emergency response to rainstorm. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hubei and Chongqing are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities

NMC continues to issue issued yellow warning at 10:00 a.m.. From July 4 to 5, there will be heavy to rainstorm in eastern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Shaanxi, southwestern Shanxi, central-southern and northwestern Henan, Hubei, central-northern Anhui, Jiangsu, northern Hunan and northern Guizhou. Extreme rainstorm with 100-180 precipitation will hit northern Chongqing, central Hubei, southern Henan, northern Anhui and central Jiangsu. In addition, northwestern Yunnan, southeastern Tibet, northeastern Inner Mongolia and southeastern Heilongjiang will experience heavy rain and severe convective weather. (July 4)

