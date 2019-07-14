14 Jul 2019

CMA launched level four emergency response to address rainstorm in southern China

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original

The National Meteorological Center issued yellow warning of rainstorm on July 12. In order to address the rainstorm weather, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level four emergency response at 9:00 a.m. on July 12. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Guangxi, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Anhui and Shanghai are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities.

The National Meteorological Center continued to release yellow warning of rainstorm at 10:00 a.m. on July 12.

(July.12)

