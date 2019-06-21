CMA launched level four emergency response to address rainstorm of southern China

The National Meteorological Center issued yellow warning of rainstorm on June 20. In order to address the rainstorm weather, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level four emergency response at 6:00 p.m. on June 20. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Sichuan and Guizhou are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities.

The National Meteorological Center release yellow warning of rainstorm at 6:00 a.m. on June 20.

It is predicted that from June 20 to 21, southeastern Henan, central-eastern Hubei, central-southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, Shanghai, Zhejiang, eastern Chongqing, and northern Guizhou will be exposed to heavy rain to rainstorm. In southern and western Anhui, eastern Hubei, and western Zhejiang, there will be (100-180mm) heavy downpour. Severe convective weather like short-range rainfall, thunderstorm, gale will batter these regions. The maximum hourly rainfall will reach 70mm. (Jun. 20)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao