CMA launched level four emergency response to address rainstorm of southern China

The National Meteorological Center issued blue warning of rainstorm and severe convective weather on June 6. In order to address rainstorm, China Meteorological Administration activated a level four emergency response at 11:30 a.m. on June 6. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Guizhou are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities.

It's forecasted that from June 6 to 8, central-northern South of the Yangtze River, Guizhou and northern Guangxi will experience heavy rain to rainstorm. During June 6 to 7, heavy rain to rainstorm and severe convective weather will hit southeastern Shandong, central-northern Jiangsu, central Hunan, central-northern Jiangxi, central and southwestern Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, southern Guizhou and northern Guangxi. (June 6)

