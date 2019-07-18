CMA launched level four emergency response to address the impacts brought by Typhoon Danas

Source:National Meteorological Center

The National Meteorological Center issued blue warning of typhoon on July 17. In order to address the impacts brought by Typhoon Dana, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level four emergency response at 5:00 p.m. on July 17. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Fujian are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities.

The National Meteorological Center continued to release blue warning of typhoon at 6:00 a.m. on July 18. (July.18)

