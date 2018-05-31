CMA held a national video meeting to redeploy flood season meteorological services

On May 29, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) opened a national video meeting, to convey the spirit of the flood prevention work forum of the State Council and redeploy work in terms of meteorological services during the flood season. The meeting emphasized that meteorological departments should grasp the situation, focus on key river basins, major disasters, key regions, key users, major risks, and strive to conduct refined monitoring, accurate prediction, warning and services, to effectively safeguard flood and drought prevention work.

Ms. Liu Yaming, Administrator of CMA; Mr. Shen Xiaonong, Ms. Jiao Meiyan, Mr. Yu Xinwen, Mr. Yu Yong, Deputy Administrator of CMA, attended the meeting.

Since April, climate conditions in China have been volatile. The rain season comes late, with precipitation unevenly distributed. The average rainfall registered 78 mm across China, about the same level compared with normal years.

The meeting underscored the significance of learning the key speech spirit by CPC Central Committee leaders, beef up awareness and political positioning. Meteorological departments should conscientiously implement the meteorological services for this flood season, make sure accurate prediction of major disastrous weather, release disaster warning information in a timely, accessible and applicable manner.

The meeting required that meteorological departments at all levels should give priority to meteorological services in the flood season with a high-level sense of political responsibility.

Geared to implement meteorological monitoring, prediction, warning in a science-based and accurate manner and effectively safeguard flood and drought prevention work, Ms. Liu Yaming has made 5 concrete deployments in terms of focusing on key river areas, major disasters, key areas, key users, and major risks.

During the meeting, institutions like National Meteorological Information Center, Public Meteorological Service Center, and meteorological departments from provinces (municipalities) like Hebei, Fujian, Henan, and Chongqing conducted exchanges. (May. 30)

Reporter: Jia Jingxi

Editor: Liu Shuqiao