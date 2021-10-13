CMA activated level three emergency responses to address the upcoming typhoon Kompasu

In order to provide refined services for addressing this year's 18th typhoon Kompasu, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) initiated level three emergency responses at 8:30 a.m. on October 13. Under this emergency state, It is required that relevant meteorological departments and provincial meteorological departments in Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi, and Fujian enter the emergency position immediately and put timely and precise forecast and refined services for the government, related sector and the public in place. (Oct. 13)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao