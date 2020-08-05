CMA activated level-three emergency response to address the impacts incurred by the rainstorm

Source:China Meteorological Administration

According to National Meteorological Center, from August 5 to 7, heavy rain will grip eastern Northwest China, central-southern North China, and Huanghuai Region. Some regions will be subject to heavy rain to rainstorm. NMC released yellow warning of rainstorm at 6:00 a.m. on August 5. China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level three emergency response at 9:00 a.m. on August 5. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Ningxia are expected to sustain or adjust the emergency state according to local realities. (Aug.5)