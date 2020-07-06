CMA activated level-three emergency response to address the impacts incurred by heavy rainfall in South of the Yangtze River Region

From July 4, a new round of sustained heavy rain has affected middle and lower reaches of the South of the Yangtze River Region. The National Meteorological Center updated to yellow warning of rainstorm at 10:00 a.m. on July 5. In order to address the impacts further brought by rainstorm, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated level three emergency response on July 5. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. (July.6)