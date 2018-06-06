CMA activated level-four emergency response to address the typhoon process

National Meteorological Center released yellow warning of typhoon on 10:00 a.m. on June 5.

For this reason, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) activated a level- four emergency response to address major meteorological hazards of typhoon. It is required that the relevant meteorological sectors attached to CMA enter the emergency position immediately and put corresponding meteorological services in place. The potential affected areas such as Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi, and other vulnerable provincial meteorological services are expected to sustain or adjust the corresponding emergency state according to local realities. (Jun. 6)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao